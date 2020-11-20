Less Than Jake Announce Livestream Performance on December 11th

Less than Jake will be celebrating the release of their 9th studio album Silver Linings with their first-ever livestream performance at 6pm EST from Gainesville, FL on release day (December 11, 2020). Advance tickets are now on sale and will be sent out three hours prior to showtime. VIP upgrade includes exclusive content such as additional songs, acoustic renditions, and full band interviews. Keep an eye out for limited vinyl variants and more!



Bassist and vocalist Roger Lima talked about the livestream show:

“We thought just playing to a bunch of cameras could be kind of weird, so we had to do some stuff to make the show more us. I’m super stoked for this night since it’s also release day! Come join us for a rare and memorable celebration! We’ll be jamming some classics along with songs off of our new album. You can bet that we have a few surprises up our sleeves as well…”

Silver Linings vinyl, CD, and merchandise bundles are still available via Pure Noise Records webstore.

Get your tickets here!