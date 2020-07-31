Mastodon Celebrates 20 Years With Unreleased Song and ‘Medium Rarities’ Collection

Photo by Jimmy Hubbard

If quarantine has got you down, Atlanta rockers Mastodon are coming out with a new collection of tunes. The songs are unheard covers and live tracks, in addition to other limited releases from films and TV show soundtracks they’ve contributed to like Game of Thrones, Aqua Teen Hunger Force and other Adult Swim series releases. We here at ReadJunk had a chance to preview this and it’s a great collection. Reminded me a lot of when Anthrax put out their Attack of the Killer B’s album.



The newer song “Fallen Torches” has a very old school Mastodon vibe. Some of the other covers are very faithful to the originals like the Flaming Lips and previously heard Metallica ones. And of course aside from the live tracks, the instrumental versions give you a chance to test your pipes and fill in Brent, Brann and Troy’s vocal parts on your own.

Congrats to Mastodon for 20 years!

Check out the full press release below: