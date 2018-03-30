MxPx Launch Kickstarter Campaign To Release 10th Album

MxPx launched a Kickstarter campaign yesterday and plan to release their 10th full-length with the original lineup. In just 1 day, the band has already exceeded their goal so I guess fans want to hear their new album? With the Kickstarter campaign, you can get the album, vinyl, plush doll, shirts, acoustic EP of the new songs, a Five Iron Frenzy horn section style campaign exclusive EP, coffee table book, and even join in on a bonfire with the band.



The band’s Kickstarter states:

In order to self release this record on our terms, we share this process and we’re asking for help. Our main funding goal is $50,000. With this money, the bulk of it is going to be spent on prep and marketing. We intend to self release this record all around the world, not just North America, and to do that, we’re gonna need to advertise. We also have costs of hiring an engineer to record and mix our record, as well as the costs in fulfilling the perks in this here campaign. We haven’t been this excited to work on music in years. Our ultimate goal is to write and record the best record of our career, and share it with as many people as possible, all over the globe.

We intend to be highly interactive with this campaign from the launch through the finish. If we sell out of perks, we will get creative and add new ones. Have any ideas? Email us, mxpxnews@gmail.com — lets do this!