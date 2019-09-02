Supernova International Ska Festival (Virginia) Adds Hepcat, Planet Smashers and The Skatalites!

Supernova International Ska Festival took the year off to reconsider things and see if the interest was there to do another year of this. It’s a lot of money to put on an outdoor festival so the ska festival is using Kickstarter again to raise funds for it to continue and to deliver one hell of a ska fest! They have announced Hepcat, The Planet Smashers and The Skatalites so far! Tickets are on sale now!



The festival will be taking place at Ooozlefinch Brewery on historic Fort Monroe National Monument, located on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay on June 13-14, 2020.

Hepcat hasn’t played on the East Coast in over 20 years, The Planet Smashers haven’t really played in the US too much in the last decade or so but are ramping things up of late. And of course The Skatalites, who doesn’t really need any introduction. More bands will be announced but people need to support the festival and buy their tickets through the Kickstarter‘ first!

There is just a simple donation, there’s Weekend Kid pass, Weekend pass, Brunch with the bands for $75 sounds pretty damn cool, VIP weekend passes and you can even be a sponsor too!

Our 100% mom and pop festival prides itself on a mix of legendary artists and up-and-coming bands alike. Foundation ska musicians like Derrick Morgan and Doreen Shaffer have joined other waves of ska bands like The Aggrolites, The Pietasters, The Suicide Machines, and The Skints. We have another amazing line-up planned for 2020. We are proud to announce that we will have three of the greatest bands in the world in 2020. Hepcat is first band to announce with more this weekend. We will share the full list once the Kickstarter is finished. The Kickstarter also comes with stretch goals to unlock more bands from around the world that you’ve loved all your life. Please support independent bands and music festivals. We look forward to seeing you at the beach next year! Thank you!

Lend your support for the festival here!