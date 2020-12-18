NOFX To Perform ‘Punk In Drublic’ Live on January 1st

NOFX will be saying goodbye to shitty 2020 with a fun live show virtually at Fatty’s on January 1st. The band will perform Punk in Drublic in full, and do a live Q&A when the doors open.



Additionally, they’ll be joined by special guests and Fat Wreck Chords band The Last Gang! There are all sorts of bundles to purchase too, and info, so head here for the details!

Just like the old days, you can say you’re going to a show on Facebook if that’s your thing.

Friday January 1st 2021 1pm PST, 4pm EST, 21:00 GMT, 22:00 CEST

1:00 pm Doors: NOFX chat live

2:00 pm Show

Tickets $19.94 no surcharge at check-out.

Link: nofxmerch.com

Stream will be available for 72 hours after the event.