NYC Ska Show “Radicsfest 2019” Happening at Gramercy Theatre! Tomorrow Night, July 19th!

As if I haven’t been talking about Radicsfest enough, but it’s happening TOMORROW night, July 19th in New York City at Gramercy Theatre. You got Pilfers, Mephiskapheles, Spring Heeled Jack, Hub City Stompers, Rude Boy George and Sgt Scagnetti. Portion of the proceeds will be going to the Roy Radics’ family. There will be special guests too! Doors are 6pm as of right now. The set times are below, along with some other info. Tickets are still available online now or you can get them at the door (but will be more money since day of show). Don’t sleep on this show! Come on out and hang on my birthday!



Pilfers will have 4 of the original members playing (drummer James can’t make it sadly), Hub City Stompers will have Robert Tierney from NY Citizens, and Rude Boy George will be covering the viral “hit” “Jesus Is My Friend” with the songwriter and member of the band Sonseed, Sal Polichetti. Oh, don’t know that song…here, have a listen!

You’re welcome!

Set Times

Doors at 6:00pm

Sgt. Scagnetti: 7:00pm – 7:30pm

Rude Boy George: 7:45pm – 8:15pm

Hub City Stompers: 8:30pm – 9:00pm

Spring Heeled Jack: 9:15pm – 10:00pm

Mephiskapheles: 10:15pm – 11:00pm

Pilfers: 11:15pm – 12:05am

Obviously subject to change…

To get you pumped up for the show, you can check out two podcast episodes! One with Coolie Ranx and our most recent episode, with Travis Nelson of Hub City Stompers.