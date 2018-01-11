Pilfers Playing Brooklyn Bazaar on March 9th 2018
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 11th, 2018
It’s Coolie Ranx’ birthday on March 9th and to celebrate, Pilfers (just Coolie Ranx this time) will be celebrating his birthday but also will be record release for a new album!
It’s a Pilfers present Coolie Ranx Birthday Bash with 5 bands and some DJs for an after show. It’s also a record release party for Pilfers or Coolie Ranx solo album. Can’t seem to figure that out but since Coolie is the only original member of Pilfers currently, I guess it doesn’t matter really. The last Pilfers album was From Far, which was released in 2015. Can’t wait to hear new music!
Show Details:
Pilfers / Coolie Ranx
Full Watts Band
Reggay Lords
Love Always (Metro Stylee members)
Typhoid Rosie
Mark U
Dj Silva Stone (all the way from The UK)
$20 – 7pm
Brooklyn Bazaar
150 Greenpoint Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222