Pilfers Playing Brooklyn Bazaar on March 9th 2018

It’s Coolie Ranx’ birthday on March 9th and to celebrate, Pilfers (just Coolie Ranx this time) will be celebrating his birthday but also will be record release for a new album!



It’s a Pilfers present Coolie Ranx Birthday Bash with 5 bands and some DJs for an after show. It’s also a record release party for Pilfers or Coolie Ranx solo album. Can’t seem to figure that out but since Coolie is the only original member of Pilfers currently, I guess it doesn’t matter really. The last Pilfers album was From Far, which was released in 2015. Can’t wait to hear new music!

Show Details:

Pilfers / Coolie Ranx

Full Watts Band

Reggay Lords

Love Always (Metro Stylee members)

Typhoid Rosie

Mark U

Dj Silva Stone (all the way from The UK)

$20 – 7pm

Brooklyn Bazaar

150 Greenpoint Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Buy tickets here!