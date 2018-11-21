Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2019 Announce First Round Of Artists!

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival has announced their initial lineup for 2019, and don’t worry Vegas, NOFX isn’t on the bill (at least yet anyway). The lineup is pretty impressive already with The Specials, Rancid, The Descendents, Stranglers, Undertones, Refused, The Damned, the Skints, The Toasters, The Pietasters and loads more! It’s happening May 24th-27th, 2019 so start planning!



3 Day festival passes are now on sale here!

Well, there you have it. Punk Rock Bowling is a music festival based in Las Vegas, founded in 1999 by brothers Shawn and Mark Stern. Last year this iconic event celebrated its 20th anniversary and it was one for the books. But with that landmark commemoration behind them, they can now look forward to an even bigger year: their 21st birthday! What did you do for your 21st?! Bet you didn’t get Rancid, The Hives, Descendents, Fucked Up, The Specials and a million other bands to play your party. Good news is that this IS your party. All are welcome. You and a crowd of like-minded folks from all over the world will descend upon Sin City for Memorial Day Weekend, May 24th-27th, 2019. It’s a convergence of rockers, revelers, amateur bowlers, activists, music industry types, and even a fair amount of random onlookers who just wanna see what all the hubbub is about. When thousands of punks from a thousand different scenes gather in one place it is quite a spectacle, we can assure you.

The veteran bands are staying relevant by releasing new material (The Damned, The Specials, Teenage Bottlerocket, Adolescents, etc.) and according to the organizers, there are thirty (30!) new bands who have never yet played PRB Vegas. What else is new in 2019? They’ve added a 2nd stage to the big outdoor party so now they will offer almost twice as many bands playing. There’ll be nonstop music, but unlike other festivals, there are no overlapping bands, so you won’t have to miss anything. Plus, if you get there early, the first 1,000 people to enter the festival get a free drink at the Hooligan Happy Hour!

In addition to a perfect combination of legacy bands and hungry newcomers, there’s also a poker tournament, late night club shows, pool parties, lounge shows, gambling galore, and of course the bowling tournament. Last year a team called “Snakes On A Lane” won, so if they can do it… anybody can!

With so many bands and activities, there’s definitely something for everyone at Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. Everybody has their favorites, but when we pressed Mark Stern about who he is excited to see, he gave us a couple deep cuts. “Perkele from Sweden is a must see as this will be their first time in the States. They’ve been called the Cock Sparrer of Europe, with their great live show and sing along anthemic choruses; I can hardly disagree!” Mark goes on to say, “The Stranglers are one of my all-time favorite bands who we’ve been trying to get over here to play at PRB for five years now. One of the most innovative and influential talents to come out of the early UK punk scene.” Another great up and coming band to check out is Shame, dubbed the “angriest, shoutiest young British guitar band.” “We just caught their first appearance on the west coast last month and got blown away,” says Stern. “They are the new breed, mixing influences from Joy Division, Fugazi, and Gang of Four to reign an intense and exciting new sound.”

Clearly, the Sterns know their stuff and are more than qualified to curate the best punk party of the year. But the real question is, who are you excited to see?

3 Day Festival Passes for Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival start at $125 and is on sale now.

3 Day Festival VIP Passes for Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival start at $350 and are on sale now.

**All 3 Day Passes come with a club show pre-sale access code that will allow the purchaser to buy up to 3 late night club show tickets when they go on sale February 23rd, 2019, before they go on sale to the public.

*limited codes available

For more information, tickets, hotel deals, bowling, and poker registration, visit www.punkrockbowling.com, Twitter, Facebook and follow them on and Instagram for the latest updates and news around the festival.