Reel Big Fish Announces The Tickle My Tiki TOURCh…Tour for Fall
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 31st, 2018
Reel Big Fish know how put on a great tour and will be playing all over the country in October and November. They announced the Tickle My Tiki TOURch tour tonight and will be bringing along Ballyhoo and We Are The Union. They will be playing a huge show at Starland Ballroom (Skanksgiving) on November 23rd with all those bands, plus Backyard Superheroes, Psychotic Submarines and a special guest TBD.
Tickets go on sale Fri. Aug. 3rd.
Tour Dates:
10/4/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
10/5/18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/7/18 – Reno, NV – Cargo
10/9/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
10/10/18 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
10/11/18 – Ft. Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre
10/12/18 – Omaha, NE – The Slowdown
10/13/8 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
10/14/18 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
10/16/18 – Palatine, IL – Durty Nellies
10/17/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
10/18/8 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
10/19/18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
10/20/18 – Rochester, NY – Anthology
10/21/18 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club
10/23/8 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
11/23/18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
11/24/18 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
11/25/18 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
11/27/18 – Lynchburg, VA – Phase 2
11/28/18 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
11/29/18 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre