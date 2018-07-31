Reel Big Fish Announces The Tickle My Tiki TOURCh…Tour for Fall

Reel Big Fish know how put on a great tour and will be playing all over the country in October and November. They announced the Tickle My Tiki TOURch tour tonight and will be bringing along Ballyhoo and We Are The Union. They will be playing a huge show at Starland Ballroom (Skanksgiving) on November 23rd with all those bands, plus Backyard Superheroes, Psychotic Submarines and a special guest TBD.



Tickets go on sale Fri. Aug. 3rd.

Tour Dates:

10/4/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

10/5/18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/7/18 – Reno, NV – Cargo

10/9/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/10/18 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

10/11/18 – Ft. Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

10/12/18 – Omaha, NE – The Slowdown

10/13/8 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

10/14/18 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

10/16/18 – Palatine, IL – Durty Nellies

10/17/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

10/18/8 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

10/19/18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

10/20/18 – Rochester, NY – Anthology

10/21/18 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club

10/23/8 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

11/23/18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

11/24/18 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

11/25/18 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

11/27/18 – Lynchburg, VA – Phase 2

11/28/18 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

11/29/18 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre