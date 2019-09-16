Rest In Peace Ric Ocasek of The Cars

Sad news tonight as Ric Ocasek of The Cars has passed away at the age of 75. The founder and frontman started the band in Boston and were huge in the late 70s and 80s with over many hit singles. I certainly remember a lot of them from the MTV Days. Seeing that “You Might Think” video over and over really stuck with me over the years and definitely one of the most memorable videos of the 80s. Perhaps my favorite song from the Cars is “Tonight She Comes,” which I’ve only recently started listening to on a reoccurring basis in the last few years. Ric will be missed. My heart goes out to his family, friends and bandmates.



Ric Ocasek, best known as the founder and frontman of the iconic new wave and power pop band the Cars, has died. The New York Police Department confirmed to Pitchfork they responded to a call reporting an unconscious man. The man, identified as Ocasek, was found in bed and pronounced dead at the scene. He was 75. Ocasek was born in Baltimore. He and friend Benjamin Orr played in a number of bands before eventually officially forming the Cars in 1976. They released their self-titled debut album in 1978, which featured the hit singles “Good Times Roll,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” and “Just What I Needed.” The group broke up in the late 1980s. Starting with 1982’s Beatitude and ending with 2005’s Nexterday, Ocasek released a series of solo albums as well. He was also a producer of albums by artists including Weezer, Bad Brains, Guided By Voices, No Doubt, the Cribs, Bad Religion, and others.

