SkamicCon East 2019 Happening September 28th at Brighton Bar

A pretty cool ska festival is happening down in Long Branch, NJ on September 28th! SkamicCon East 2019 has been announced with a ton of cool bands playing it!



The lineup is looking like:

Joker’s Republic (NJ)

Backyard Superheroes (NJ)

Thirteen Towers (DC)

Sgt. Scagnetti (CT)

Threat Level Burgundy (MA)

Fat Chance (NJ)

The Upfux (NJ)

Crash The Owl Party (MA)

Catbite (PA)

Disposable (NJ)

The show is happening at Brighton Bar, which was the same place they had this last year. Have to be 18 to go, 21 to drink.

Not sure when tickets go on sale but be sure to follow the bands on their Facebook page for those kind of details.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details, when it becomes available.