Slightly Stoopid Announce “How I Spent My Summer Vacation 2019” Tour

Slightly Stoopid announce their annual summer amphitheater tour, with this years installment: “How I Spent My Summer Vacation 2019.” This summer, Slightly Stoopid will bring along special guests Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds and HIRIE. The tour will stop at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ on June 29th.



Slightly Stoopid fan presale is underway and runs through Thursday 2/28, 10pm local time. All tickets purchased through the Slightly Stoopid fan presale are entered to win a backstage experience and meet & greet with the band.

How I Spent My Summer Vacation 2019 Tour

w/ Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie

JUNE

JUN 01 San Diego, CA – Bayfest @ Embarcadero Marina Park North

JUN 06 Saint Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

JUN 07 Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

JUN 08 Cocoa, FL – Riverfront Park

JUN 09 Key West, FL – Key West Amphitheater

JUN 13 Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

JUN 14 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

JUN 15 Westbrook, ME – Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

JUN 16 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

JUN 21 Portsmouth, VA – Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

JUN 22 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

JUN 27 Pittsburgh, PA – Highmark Stadium

JUN 28 Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

JUN 29 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

JULY

JUL 11 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

JUL 12 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

JUL 13 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

JUL 14 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater

JUL 19 Patchogue, NY – Great South Bay Music Festival

JUL 21 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

JUL 25 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads KC

JUL 26 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

JUL 27 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

JUL 28 Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

AUGUST

AUG 02 Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort

AUG 03 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

AUG 10 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

AUG 17 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED!

FAN PRESALE: Tue 2/26 @ 12pm ET / 9am PT – Thu 2/28 @ 10pm local time

PUBLIC ONSALE: Fri 3/1 @ 10am local time

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES:

MAR 16 St. Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up @ Vinoy Park

APR 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Days On The Green @ Fear Farm

APR 20 Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

MAY 03 Redondo Beach, CA – Beach Life Festival (Acoustic Roots Set)

MAY 25 Monterey, CA – Cali Roots Festival @ Monterey County Fairgrounds