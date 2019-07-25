Snuff Releasing New Album In September

Snuff have been working on a new album for over a year and it’s finally coming out. The UK punk band will be releasing There’s a Lot of it About on Fat Wreck Chords on September 20th, and you can hear one of the new songs (“Dippy Egg”) below!



You can pre-order the album at Fat Wreck Chords.

Track Listing

1. Kings of the Spanish Oi Scene

2. Summer’s Over

3. Love Hearts

4. Dippy Egg

5. Kiss My Ring

6. A Smile Gets a Smile

7. Hey Boff!

8. Patient Zero

9. Big Shot

10. Bob’s Song

11. Gyoza

12. Job and Knock