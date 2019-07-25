Snuff Releasing New Album In September
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 25th, 2019
Snuff have been working on a new album for over a year and it’s finally coming out. The UK punk band will be releasing There’s a Lot of it About on Fat Wreck Chords on September 20th, and you can hear one of the new songs (“Dippy Egg”) below!
You can pre-order the album at Fat Wreck Chords.
Track Listing
1. Kings of the Spanish Oi Scene
2. Summer’s Over
3. Love Hearts
4. Dippy Egg
5. Kiss My Ring
6. A Smile Gets a Smile
7. Hey Boff!
8. Patient Zero
9. Big Shot
10. Bob’s Song
11. Gyoza
12. Job and Knock