Stubborn All-Stars Added To Supernova International Ska Fest 2018
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 26th, 2018
The Supernova International Ska Fest has added the Stubborn All-Stars as their last headliner for this year’s festival. The 2 day ska festival will be held on May 26th-27th down in Fredericksburg, VA and tickets are currently on sale! The Stubborn All-Stars join an already impressive ska lineup of The Pietasters, Suicide Machines, Mu330, Rhoda Dakar sings The Bodysnatchers, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra, Westbound Train, Rude Boy George, Sgt Scagnetti and loads of others!
The Stubborn All-Stars were supposed to play the 2nd Apple Stomp but once that was canceled, the reunion never happened…until now. The lineup features members of Skinnerbox and The Slackers, and some other NYC ska musicians. Should be a great 2 days down in Virginia.
The full lineup:
The Pietasters
The Suicide Machines
The Stubborn All-Stars
MU330
Rhoda Dakar sings The Bodysnatchers
Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra
Westbound Train
Greg Lee from Hepcat
Roddy Radiation (from The Specials)
Eastern Standard Time
Adam Flymo Birch & The Versions with very special guest
Dr. Ring-Ding
Chris Murray Combo
Spring Heeled Jack (USA)
The Steady 45s
Danny Rebel
The Scotch Bonnets
Hub City Stompers
Duppies
Matamoska
The Crombies
Rude Boy George
Sgt. Scagnetti
The Loving Paupers
Matt Wixson’s Flying Circus
DJ Chuck Wren and Duncan Shifter
1781 Brewing Company
11109 Plank Rd, Spotsylvania, Virginia 22553
You can buy tickets here.