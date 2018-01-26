Stubborn All-Stars Added To Supernova International Ska Fest 2018

The Supernova International Ska Fest has added the Stubborn All-Stars as their last headliner for this year’s festival. The 2 day ska festival will be held on May 26th-27th down in Fredericksburg, VA and tickets are currently on sale! The Stubborn All-Stars join an already impressive ska lineup of The Pietasters, Suicide Machines, Mu330, Rhoda Dakar sings The Bodysnatchers, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra, Westbound Train, Rude Boy George, Sgt Scagnetti and loads of others!



The Stubborn All-Stars were supposed to play the 2nd Apple Stomp but once that was canceled, the reunion never happened…until now. The lineup features members of Skinnerbox and The Slackers, and some other NYC ska musicians. Should be a great 2 days down in Virginia.

The full lineup:

The Pietasters

The Suicide Machines

The Stubborn All-Stars

MU330

Rhoda Dakar sings The Bodysnatchers

Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra

Westbound Train

Greg Lee from Hepcat

Roddy Radiation (from The Specials)

Eastern Standard Time

Adam Flymo Birch & The Versions with very special guest

Dr. Ring-Ding

Chris Murray Combo

Spring Heeled Jack (USA)

The Steady 45s

Danny Rebel

The Scotch Bonnets

Hub City Stompers

Duppies

Matamoska

The Crombies

Rude Boy George

Sgt. Scagnetti

The Loving Paupers

Matt Wixson’s Flying Circus

DJ Chuck Wren and Duncan Shifter

1781 Brewing Company

11109 Plank Rd, Spotsylvania, Virginia 22553

You can buy tickets here.