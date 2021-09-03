Supernova International Ska Festival Releases New Compilation “Ska Cares: A Global Benefit for the Alpha Institute”

Supernova International Ska Festival has released a new compilation today called Ska Cares: A Global Benefit for the Alpha Institute, that will benefit The Alpha Institute, one of the birthplaces of ska music. The one thing that makes this compilation extra special is The Pietasters recorded a new song, their first new song in a trillion years it seems. You can find the digital, limited double vinyl (limited to 500 copies), and tee shirts at Bandcamp (hey it’s Bandcamp Friday!)



24 artists from 18 countries have joined forces to volunteer their talents and time to put together an epic album spanning the globe with all proceeds going to benefit the Alpha Institute.

Featured the compilation: Ernest Ranglin & The Alpharians featuring Edward “Tan Tan” Thornton, The Pietasters, The Loving Paupers, Alpheus, The Toasters, RUDE BONES from Japan, Lollypop Lorry from Russia, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Kingston Rudieska / 킹스턴 루디스카, Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra, Dr. Ring Ding, Eastern Standard Time, Stop The Presses, The Red Stripes from Hong Kong, The Skapones, Vieja Skina from Peru, The Ska Vengers, ADHESIVO, Big Javy & Los Tenampa, The Skatuesques, Andrés Cotter) ft. Mark Foggo, Girls Go Ska, Gerhana Skacinta from Malysia, and Viajantes Estelares from Brazil.

The vinyl will ship in January 2022. All proceeds will go to benefit the Alpha Institute.

<a href="https://supernovaska.bandcamp.com/album/ska-cares-a-global-benefit-for-the-alpha-institute">Ska Cares: A Global Benefit for the Alpha Institute by Ska Cares</a>

Supernova is taking place soon and you can also live stream it as well. Can’t wait to watch this since I won’t be there in person.