Swingin’ Utters Releasing New Album ‘Peace And Love’ on August 31st

The Swingin’ Utters celebrating 30 years and released a Greatest Hits collection last year, and now they will release a new album called Peace and Love on August 31st via Fat Wreck Chords of course.



The lead single on the album is called “Human Potential” and you can listen to it below:

According to the band, they are getting into the political punk game.

Darius Koski says:

“This is, by far, our absolutely most political record we’ve ever done, We don’t generally write very pointedly political songs. We tend to be a little more vague and abstract. But this one is pretty pointedly disgusted and pissed off and really directly attacking these fuckin’ people in office.”

Johnny Bonnel says:

“I agree it is our most political record, When sexism, racism, and nationalism is the agenda, it’s time to speak up.”

Just hearing that makes me excited to hear more from the Swingin’ Utters!

Tracklisting:

Undertaker, Undertake

Sirens

Louise and Her Spider

E.C.T.

Dubstep

Constant Companion

Deranged

Demons of Springtime

Human Potential

Seeds of Satisfaction

Yes I Hope He Dies

Sleeping

Imitation of Silence

Drinkist

H.L.S.

Swingin’ Utters — 2018 Tour Dates

08/23/18 Morro Bay, CA at The Siren

08/24/18 Long Beach, CA at Alex’s Bar

08/25/18 San Diego, CA at Casbah

08/26/18 Las Vegas, NV at Dive Bar

08/28/18 Tempe, AZ at Yucca Tap Room

08/30/18 Albuquerque, NM at Launchpad

08/31/18 Colorado Springs, CO at The Black Sheep

09/01/18 Denver, CO at Streets of London

09/02/18 Salt Lake City, UT at Urban Lounge

09/04/18 Reno, NV at Shea’s Tavern

09/05/18 Sacramento, CA at Harlow’s

09/06/18 Albany, CA at Ivy Room

09/07/18 San Jose, CA at The Ritz

09/08/18 Redding, CA at The Dip