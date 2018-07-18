Swingin’ Utters Releasing New Album ‘Peace And Love’ on August 31st
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 18th, 2018
The Swingin’ Utters celebrating 30 years and released a Greatest Hits collection last year, and now they will release a new album called Peace and Love on August 31st via Fat Wreck Chords of course.
The lead single on the album is called “Human Potential” and you can listen to it below:
According to the band, they are getting into the political punk game.
Darius Koski says:
“This is, by far, our absolutely most political record we’ve ever done, We don’t generally write very pointedly political songs. We tend to be a little more vague and abstract. But this one is pretty pointedly disgusted and pissed off and really directly attacking these fuckin’ people in office.”
Johnny Bonnel says:
“I agree it is our most political record, When sexism, racism, and nationalism is the agenda, it’s time to speak up.”
Just hearing that makes me excited to hear more from the Swingin’ Utters!
Tracklisting:
Undertaker, Undertake
Sirens
Louise and Her Spider
E.C.T.
Dubstep
Constant Companion
Deranged
Demons of Springtime
Human Potential
Seeds of Satisfaction
Yes I Hope He Dies
Sleeping
Imitation of Silence
Drinkist
H.L.S.
Swingin’ Utters — 2018 Tour Dates
08/23/18 Morro Bay, CA at The Siren
08/24/18 Long Beach, CA at Alex’s Bar
08/25/18 San Diego, CA at Casbah
08/26/18 Las Vegas, NV at Dive Bar
08/28/18 Tempe, AZ at Yucca Tap Room
08/30/18 Albuquerque, NM at Launchpad
08/31/18 Colorado Springs, CO at The Black Sheep
09/01/18 Denver, CO at Streets of London
09/02/18 Salt Lake City, UT at Urban Lounge
09/04/18 Reno, NV at Shea’s Tavern
09/05/18 Sacramento, CA at Harlow’s
09/06/18 Albany, CA at Ivy Room
09/07/18 San Jose, CA at The Ritz
09/08/18 Redding, CA at The Dip