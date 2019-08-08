Teenage Bottlerocket Releasing New Split 7″ In September & Touring This Fall

Photo By Marc Gärtner

Teenage Bottlerocket have announced they will be releasing a new 7″ inch in September called Teenage Bottlerocket vs. Human Robots! The split 7” will come out on September 6th via Fat Wreck Chords. The punk band will be headlining the Fat Tour with Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop as well.



Ray Bottlerocket had this to say about the 7 inch split with his son’s band Human Robots:

“Hello all! When Teenage Bottlerocket was at the Blasting Room working on “Stay Rad,” my son Milo came to the studio and recorded two songs with his band Human Robots. It wasn’t hard getting his band together, because Milo plays all the instruments and sings on the two songs he wrote. I guess it’s a one-man band (yes, he has no friends). His songs turned out great, and we somehow convinced Fat Wreck Chords to release a split 7” featuring the TBR songs “Olivia Goes to Bolivia” and “Everything To Me,” as well as the Human Robots songs “Step On Em All” and “I Want to Hang Out With You.” Chris Shary did the artwork, and it all turned out great. This is the best split since Taco Bell teamed up with KFC! I love sharing this rock n roll life with my son, Milo. Look out world; Human Robots are stoked to shred and ready to party!”

the tracklisting for the 7″:

1. Olivia Goes to Bolivia

2. Everything to Me

3. Step on ‘Em All

4. I Want to Hang Out With You

Tour Dates:

08 Aug in Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

09 Aug in Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday

10 Aug in Hollabrunn, Austria @ Alter Schlachthof

FAT TOUR 2019

30 Aug in Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

31 Aug in Tempe, AZ @ Pub Rock Live (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

02 Sep in Harlingen, TX @ Hop Shop (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

03 Sep in Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

04 Sep in San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

05 Sep in Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

06 Sep in Fort Worth, TX @ MASS (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

07 Sep in Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

08 Sep in Kansas City, KS @ Riot Room (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

09 Sep in St. Louis, MO @ Fubar (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

10 Sep in Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

11 Sep in Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room (Fat Tour w/ Mean Jeans, Clowns, & Jen Pop)

21 Sep in Homestead, PA, US @ The Lots at Sandcastle – Punk In Drublic Fest

01 Nov in Gainesville, FL, US @ FEST 2019 November 1st-3rd

14 Nov in Osaka, Japan @ Fandango

15 Nov in Nagoya, Japan @ Huck Finn

16 Nov in Tokyo, Japan @ Koenji High

17 Nov in Tokyo, Japan @ Koenji High

18 Nov in Hiroshima, Japan @ Conquest

19 Nov in Fukuoka, Japan @ Kieth Flack