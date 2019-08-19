The Aquabats Announce West Coast Dates

The Aquabats will be playing the East Coast soon, but they have announced even more dates for the West Coast.



The Aquabats! Super Show! Soundtrack Vol. 1 came out in June, which is a 27-track album featuring all the music from their wacky show. 2019 marks the band’s 25th year, which will round out with West and East Coast headlining tours in the fall to coincide with the release of their first fan-funded full-length studio album in October!

Tour Dates:

11/6 Portland, OR The Wonder Ballroom

11/7 Seattle, WA The Showbox at the Market

11/8 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House

11/9 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

11/11 Englewood, CO The Gothic Theater

11/12 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

11/16 San Diego, CA House of Blues

11/19 Riverside, CA Romano’s Concert Lounge

11/20 Riverside, CA Romano’s Concert Lounge

11/22 Ventura, CA Discovery Ventura

11/23 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom