The Aquabats Announce West Coast Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 19th, 2019
The Aquabats will be playing the East Coast soon, but they have announced even more dates for the West Coast.
The Aquabats! Super Show! Soundtrack Vol. 1 came out in June, which is a 27-track album featuring all the music from their wacky show. 2019 marks the band’s 25th year, which will round out with West and East Coast headlining tours in the fall to coincide with the release of their first fan-funded full-length studio album in October!
Tour Dates:
11/6 Portland, OR The Wonder Ballroom
11/7 Seattle, WA The Showbox at the Market
11/8 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House
11/9 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
11/11 Englewood, CO The Gothic Theater
11/12 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep
11/16 San Diego, CA House of Blues
11/19 Riverside, CA Romano’s Concert Lounge
11/20 Riverside, CA Romano’s Concert Lounge
11/22 Ventura, CA Discovery Ventura
11/23 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom