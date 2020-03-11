The Bouncing Souls and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Playing Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 11th

The Bouncing Souls‘s annual ‘Stoked for the Summer’ shows at Stone Pony Summer Stage looks to be a good one this year! The NJ punk band will be playing with Me First & The Gimme Gimmes and some special guests that haven’t been announced yet.



The show is happening on July 11th. The day before is Stick Figure at Stone Pony Summer Stage so you got a nice weekend of shows at Asbury Park if you’re into both bands.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Besides Asbury Park, the band will also be bringing ‘Stoked for the Summer’ to some other cities as well. Vienna, Austria has been announced so far with an impressive lineup of Strike Anywhere, The Adolescents, MakeWar and Petrol Girls. That is happening on August 11th. There’s still one more show to be announced for July 18th.

Update: the other show is in Denver: