The Bouncing Souls Announce New Album “Ten Stories High”

Bouncing Souls have a new album coming out called Ten Stories High and will be released on March 24th via Pure Noise Records. The Bouncing Souls have shared two new songs, “Ten Stories High” and “Higher Ground,” which you can listen to below. You can pre-order the album now. On top of that, they have announced a ton of tour dates with a lot of great bands like Anti-Flag, Swingin’ Utters, A Wilhelm Scream, Catbite, and more. I’d imagine more will be announced at some point since NYC, Philly and some other major cities were left off the list.



“Ten Stories High” was one of the songs written after The Bouncing Souls’ entered the studio. Attonito explains:

“During the studio sessions we realized we wanted a song to summarize the process and tell the story of the project. One afternoon during the session we came up with the title ‘Ten Stories High’ and matched it up with a melody that Pete and Bryan had recorded earlier on their phones. We really liked how the title added imagery of ten people in a ten story building living out their own external and internal experiences. It was a perfect summary to the project. After a few hours of tinkering with the music and words we had our title track for the record!”

Ten Stories High tracklist:

1. Ten Stories High

2. Back To Better

3. Another Day In Denver

4. True Believer Radio

5. Shannon’s Song

6. Andy and Jackie

7. Vin and Casey

8. Magnus Air Organ

9. To Be Human

10. Higher Ground

Upcoming Shows:

04/07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater * +

04/08 Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club +

04/09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +

04/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts * +

04/12 Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom * +

04/13 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/14 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/15 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre * +

04/16 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall * +

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Metro ^ #

05/12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^ #

05/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^ #

05/15 Orlando, FL @ The Social ^ #

05/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^ #

05/17 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum^ #

05/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ #

05/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^ #

05/21 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live ^ #

10/12 San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark * ~

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco * ~

10/14 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory * ~

10/15 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * ~

10/17 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * ~

10/18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile * ~

10/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw * ~

10/21 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall * ~

10/22 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater * ~

12/07 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live * %

12/09 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground * %

12/10 Nashville, TN @ The Brooklyn Bowl %

12/11 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

12/13 Boston, MA @ The Royale %

* w/ Anti-Flag

^ w/ Samiam

# w/ Swingin’ Utters, Pet Needs

+ w/ A Wilhelm Scream, The Venomous Pinks

~ w/ Catbite, Urethane

% w/ Catbite, Blind Adam and The Federal League