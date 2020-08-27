The Bouncing Souls Announce Volume 2 Due Out 10/23 via Pure Noise Records

The Bouncing Souls aren’t the only band to get creative during this pandemic and they will be releasing a new album of reimagined songs from their discography. Volume 2 will be out October 23rd from Pure Noise Records and it was produced by Will Yip (The Menzingers, Title Fight, Tigers Jaw). Will be interesting to hear their different takes on certain songs. The album features different versions of ten classic Souls songs as well as one brand new track, “World On Fire.” That song itself I really like and probably one of the better Souls song to come out in awhile in my opinion. To mark the announcement the band have shared their update on “Ghosts On The Boardwalk.” Based on this and “World on Fire,” I can’t wait to hear the rest!



You can pre-order this here.