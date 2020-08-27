The Bouncing Souls Announce Volume 2 Due Out 10/23 via Pure Noise Records
Music News | By Bryan ReadJunk on Aug 27th, 2020
The Bouncing Souls aren’t the only band to get creative during this pandemic and they will be releasing a new album of reimagined songs from their discography. Volume 2 will be out October 23rd from Pure Noise Records and it was produced by Will Yip (The Menzingers, Title Fight, Tigers Jaw). Will be interesting to hear their different takes on certain songs. The album features different versions of ten classic Souls songs as well as one brand new track, “World On Fire.” That song itself I really like and probably one of the better Souls song to come out in awhile in my opinion. To mark the announcement the band have shared their update on “Ghosts On The Boardwalk.” Based on this and “World on Fire,” I can’t wait to hear the rest!
You can pre-order this here.
The initial spark for Volume 2 came from the acoustic sets The Bouncing Souls were playing before the shows on their 30th anniversary tour in 2019, but the idea quickly expanded once they got in the studio with Yip. “We initially wanted to recreate some of the stripped-down vibe of the acoustic sets, but if anything, these versions are much more involved than the original versions,” guitarist Pete Steinkopf says. “The first day we got to the studio Will said something like ‘we’re not gonna just make an acoustic record, right guys?’ We were like ‘hell no’ and then we were off to the races.” The process provided a unique opportunity for the band to recast some of their most cherished music. “Many of the songs we recorded have been around for twenty years or more and we’ve played them thousands of times,” vocalist Greg Attonito says, “It was really satisfying to bring 30 years of experience to these recordings. We knew the songs inside and out so it was fun to stretch them out a bit and see what happened.”
Volume 2 tracklist:
1. Argyle
2. Gone
3. Late Bloomer
4. Simple Man
5. Hopeless Romantic
6. Kids and Heroes
7. Favorite Thing
8. Highway Kings
9. World On Fire
10. Say Anything
11. Ghosts On The Boardwalk