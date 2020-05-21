The Bouncing Souls Sign To Pure Noise Records and Premiere New Single
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 21st, 2020
The Bouncing Souls have announced joined the Pure Noise Records roster and have released a new single called “World On Fire.” The single still has that Bouncing Souls flavor to it but definitely more stripped down. I’m digging it!
The NJ punk band celebrated 30 years last year with Crucial Moments and were supposed to have some awesome shows this year but that’s obviously not the case. At least there’s some new music though right?
Guitarist Pete Steinkopf discussed the new song:
“We were in the studio when the pandemic was just beginning to get a head of steam. There were so many question marks and no one really knew what was going on, this song came out of that moment. It came out of the question marks and the not knowing. This is a song to acknowledge how upside down the world seems to be in these times, and it’s a song about keeping the light in sight.”