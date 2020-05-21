The Bouncing Souls Sign To Pure Noise Records and Premiere New Single

The Bouncing Souls have announced joined the Pure Noise Records roster and have released a new single called “World On Fire.” The single still has that Bouncing Souls flavor to it but definitely more stripped down. I’m digging it!



The NJ punk band celebrated 30 years last year with Crucial Moments and were supposed to have some awesome shows this year but that’s obviously not the case. At least there’s some new music though right?

Guitarist Pete Steinkopf discussed the new song: