The Decemberists Announce Summer Tour With Fruit Bats

The Decemberists are celebrating 20 years as a band this year and will setting out on a Summer tour. They will be playing lots of material from their material and they will be joined by fellow indie band Fruit Bats. On August 20th, the tour will be stopping at Central Park Summer Stage in NYC. More dates below.



There will be a limited fan pre-sale tickets will be available today at noon local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, February 14 at noon local. The Decemberists will also be offering The Whole Shebang Super Concert Action Packages, which include premium reserved seats, a two-song performance and Q&A with the band, and other stuff.

Tour Dates:

Jul 28

KettleHouse Amphitheater

Bonner, MT

8:00 PM / Doors: 6:30 PM

Jul 29

Paramount Theatre

Seattle, WA

8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Jul 31

Edgefield

Troutdale, OR

6:30 PM / Doors: 5:00 PM

Aug 01

Edgefield

Troutdale, OR

6:30 PM / Doors: 5:00 PM

Aug 04

The Wiltern

Los Angeles, CA

8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Aug 07

The Mission Ballroom

Denver, CO

8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Aug 08

Crossroads – KC

Kansas City, MO

8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Aug 10

Surly Brewing Company

Minneapolis, MN

6:30 PM / Doors: 5:00 PM

Aug 11

Auditorium Theatre

Chicago, IL

7:30 PM / Doors: 6:30 PM

Aug 14

Roy Thomson Hall

Toronto, ON

8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Aug 15

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

La Fayette, NY

7:00 PM / Doors: 5:00 PM

Aug 18

The Met Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA

8:00 PM / Doors: 6:30 PM

Aug 19

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Boston, MA

8:00 PM / Doors: 7:15 PM

Aug 20

Central Park Summerstage

New York, NY

7:00 PM / Doors: 6:00 PM

Aug 22

Ryman Auditorium

Nashville, TN

8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM