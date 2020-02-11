The Decemberists Announce Summer Tour With Fruit Bats
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 11th, 2020
The Decemberists are celebrating 20 years as a band this year and will setting out on a Summer tour. They will be playing lots of material from their material and they will be joined by fellow indie band Fruit Bats. On August 20th, the tour will be stopping at Central Park Summer Stage in NYC. More dates below.
There will be a limited fan pre-sale tickets will be available today at noon local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, February 14 at noon local. The Decemberists will also be offering The Whole Shebang Super Concert Action Packages, which include premium reserved seats, a two-song performance and Q&A with the band, and other stuff.
Tour Dates:
Jul 28
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner, MT
8:00 PM / Doors: 6:30 PM
Jul 29
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM
Jul 31
Edgefield
Troutdale, OR
6:30 PM / Doors: 5:00 PM
Aug 01
Edgefield
Troutdale, OR
6:30 PM / Doors: 5:00 PM
Aug 04
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM
Aug 07
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM
Aug 08
Crossroads – KC
Kansas City, MO
8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM
Aug 10
Surly Brewing Company
Minneapolis, MN
6:30 PM / Doors: 5:00 PM
Aug 11
Auditorium Theatre
Chicago, IL
7:30 PM / Doors: 6:30 PM
Aug 14
Roy Thomson Hall
Toronto, ON
8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM
Aug 15
Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
La Fayette, NY
7:00 PM / Doors: 5:00 PM
Aug 18
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
8:00 PM / Doors: 6:30 PM
Aug 19
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
8:00 PM / Doors: 7:15 PM
Aug 20
Central Park Summerstage
New York, NY
7:00 PM / Doors: 6:00 PM
Aug 22
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM