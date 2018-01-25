The Last Gang’s New Album Coming Out March 2nd

Photo by Billy Beans Kingrock Photo

The Last Gang’s released their Fat Wreck Chords debut with a 7″ Sing for your Supper back in December. They will now release their full-length Keep them Counting on March 2nd on Fat.



With no signs of slowing down, The Last Gang is ripping into 2018 with their debut FAT full-length, Keep them Counting. Set to be released on March 2nd, the album features 10 punk infused tracks showcasing their diversity, from infectious riffs to punky ballads. The opening track “Sing for your Supper” is the kind of palm-muted ripper that made Rancid famous, with a bouncing bass line, a huge hook, and airtight songwriting that’ll get stuck in your head for years to come. The rest of the album is no less throttling. From the jump, the album whips up a frenzy, shifting directions on a dime but never losing sight of The Last Gang’s pop-indebted ethos. You can pre-order the album right now via your favorite digital music site, and in doing so, you’ll get to download the first single –”Sing for your Supper” – immediately. Even better, watch them perform it in their new video! You’ll be able to catch them live, as they’ve announced a flurry of shows which include dates with The Lillingtons, Good Riddance, and Propagandhi!

2018 Tour Dates:

01/29/18 San Diego, CA at Soda Bar w/ The Lillingtons

01/30/18 Fullerton, CA at Slidebar w/ The Lillingtons, The Bombpops

01/31/18 West Hollywood, CA at Viper Room w/ The Lillingtons

02/03/18 Las Vegas, NV at The Beauty Bar w/ The Lillingtons, The Bombpops

03/02/18 Ventura, CA at The Garage w/ Good Riddance, A Vulture Wake *

03/03/18 San Francisco, CA at Slim’s Good Riddance, The Last Gang

03/15/18 Portland, OR at Analog Theater w/ Good Riddance

03/16/18 Seattle, WA at El Corazon w/ Good Riddance,

03/17/18 Vancouver, BC Canada at Venue Nightclub w/ Good Riddance

05/02/18 Lindau, Germany at Club Vaudeville w/ Propagandhi, Iron Chic

05/04/18 WELS, Austria at SBÃ„M Fest 2

Keep Them Counting tracklisting:

1. Sing for Your Supper

2. Blood Drunk

3. Salvation for Wolves

4. Strange Fruit

5. Nobody’s Prostitute

6. Affairs to Remember

7. Believe in the Poet

8. Karla

9. Identity

10. Secret Sounds