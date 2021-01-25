The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Sign to Hellcat Records and Premiere New Song!

We all knew the Mighty Mighty Bosstones were recording new music but now we get to hear a little bit of it, and oh yeah – they signed to Hellcat Records! Which means a new album is on the way in 2021. We get to hear the new song “The Final Parade” which clocks in at almost 8 minutes long and features a SHIT TON amount of ska musicians! Wicked awesome!



The band have released their new single called “The Final Parade,” which Tim Armstrong co-produced and has called the song “The Ska Summit.” The track heralds the ups and downs of the band’s journey, the history of ska, and features vocal cameos and guest appearances from many ska-punk luminaries. Ted Hutt also produced as well.

Dicky Barrett talked about the new song:

It’s a love letter to Ska music and the people that make Ska music and it’s a whole lot of fun

The features on the track include Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Aimee Interrupter & The Interrupters, Stranger Cole, Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jake Burns (Stiff Little Fingers), Jay Navarro (Suicide Machines), Chris DeMakes, Pete Wesilewski, Roger Lima (Less Than Jake), Jimmy G (Murphy’s Law), Toby Morse, Rusty Pistachio (H2O), John Feldman (Goldfinger), Laila Khan (Sonic Boom Six), Robert Hingley (Toasters), Dan Vitale (Bim Skala Bim), Dave McWane (Big D and The Kids Table), Sirae Richardson, Erin Mackenzie, Brie McWane (The Doped Up Dollys), Jesse Wagner (Aggrolites), Karina Denike (The Dance Hall Crashers), Christian Jaccobs (The Aquabats), Jon Pebsworth (Buck O Nine), Peter Porker (The Porkers), Steve Jackson (The Pietasters), Felipe Galvan (Los Skanarles), Jet Baker (Buster Shuffle), Fumio Ito (Kemuri), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (Big Bad Voodoo Daddy), and Roddy Radiation (The Specials).