The Toasters Announce “4 Decades In Ska” Anniversary Tour & New Single!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 25th, 2019
In 2020, The Toasters will be a bit busy since they will be celebrating 40 years as a band. There will be a massive tour, plus a new single as well! The Toasters will release a new single in 2020 titled “Turn Back Time.” Ska Brewing (Durango, CO) will also brew a special beer to celebrate the band’s anniversary. Not only will they will be playing dates all over the place, they will also be playing SuperNova Ska Festival in Virginia in June.
Performances are scheduled in South America, Asia and Russia on top of regular touring in the USA, Europe and Canada.
Additional dates will be announced soon, don’t worry NYC, they will be playing there too!
Tour Dates So Far:
01/24/2020 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse
01/25/2020 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
01/26/2020 – Bisbee, AZ @ The Quarry
01/27/2020 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Orpheum Theatre
01/28/2020 – Bullhead City, AZ @ Lazy Harry’s
01/29/2020 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards
01/30/2020 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
01/31/2020 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/01/2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/02/2020 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/03/2020 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55 (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/04/2020 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/05/2020 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/06/2020 – Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/07/2020 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/08/2020 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Nightclub (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/09/2020 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon (co-headline with Mustard Plug)
02/11/2020 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
02/12/2020 – Wenatchee, WA @ Wally’s
02/13/2020 – Boise, ID @ Shredder
02/14/2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s
02/15/2020 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social
02/16/2020 – Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge
02/17/2020 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
02/18/2020 – Moline, IL @ Blackhawk Room
02/19/2020 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW
02/20/2020 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
02/21/2020 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
02/22/2020 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Founders
02/23/2020 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
02/24/2020 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
02/25/2020 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
02/26/2020 – Lafayette, IN @ The Spot Tavern
02/27/2020 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
02/28/2020 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89 th St Collective
02/29/2020 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Lola’s
06/14/2020 – Hampton, VA @ Supernova International Ska Festival
