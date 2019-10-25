The Toasters Announce “4 Decades In Ska” Anniversary Tour & New Single!

In 2020, The Toasters will be a bit busy since they will be celebrating 40 years as a band. There will be a massive tour, plus a new single as well! The Toasters will release a new single in 2020 titled “Turn Back Time.” Ska Brewing (Durango, CO) will also brew a special beer to celebrate the band’s anniversary. Not only will they will be playing dates all over the place, they will also be playing SuperNova Ska Festival in Virginia in June.



Performances are scheduled in South America, Asia and Russia on top of regular touring in the USA, Europe and Canada.

Additional dates will be announced soon, don’t worry NYC, they will be playing there too!

Tour Dates So Far:

01/24/2020 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse

01/25/2020 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

01/26/2020 – Bisbee, AZ @ The Quarry

01/27/2020 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Orpheum Theatre

01/28/2020 – Bullhead City, AZ @ Lazy Harry’s

01/29/2020 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

01/30/2020 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

01/31/2020 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/01/2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/02/2020 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/03/2020 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55 (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/04/2020 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/05/2020 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/06/2020 – Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/07/2020 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/08/2020 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Nightclub (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/09/2020 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon (co-headline with Mustard Plug)

02/11/2020 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

02/12/2020 – Wenatchee, WA @ Wally’s

02/13/2020 – Boise, ID @ Shredder

02/14/2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s

02/15/2020 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social

02/16/2020 – Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge

02/17/2020 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

02/18/2020 – Moline, IL @ Blackhawk Room

02/19/2020 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW

02/20/2020 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

02/21/2020 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

02/22/2020 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Founders

02/23/2020 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

02/24/2020 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

02/25/2020 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

02/26/2020 – Lafayette, IN @ The Spot Tavern

02/27/2020 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

02/28/2020 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89 th St Collective

02/29/2020 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Lola’s

06/14/2020 – Hampton, VA @ Supernova International Ska Festival

