Willie Nile Launches New PledgeMusic Campaign

Willie Nile is at it again and will be releasing a new full-length album soon. He launched a PledgeMusic campaign to raise money for it and if previous campaigns are any indicator, he will reach that goal quickly. Some of the campaign prizes includes the new album of course, autographs, can introduce Willie at a show, can buy a tour of the Village with Willie, dinner in NYC or Buffalo with stories from Willie…and you know he’ll have plenty!



From PledgeMusic campaign page:

Hello Everyone,

Fellow Rockers, Friends, Time Travelers, Weary Souls, Happy Campers, Wayward Wanderers and Myriad Mystics,

I’ve been doing a lot of writing lately and am about to make a new studio album of original material. The band and I are in rehearsals now and I’m thrilled with how the new songs are sounding. I know I’m an excitable boy at times but with all the touring we’ve been doing it’s made us tighter and stronger than ever and you can hear it in this new collection as we make our way through the songs. To say I’m jumping out of my skin is an understatement. I last saw my body barreling down Broadway with an electric guitar hanging off the shoulder with New York’s Finest in hot pursuit! Hopefully they bring it back in one piece.

We’re doing a new Pledge Campaign for this new album and would love your support. You’ve been so great in the past with your enthusiasm and faith and hopefully we’ve not let you down with the music that we’ve put out. I believe this new collection of songs will stand up alongside the best work we’ve ever done. I really do.

We will use your help and support for recording costs, mastering, manufacturing, publicity, radio promotion, etc. You have no idea what a big effect you have on all of this. It’s humbling and exciting at the same time for me. The more support we get the more we can do to get the word out about it. There will be incentives and updates. We’ll take you behind the scenes of the recording process along the way, with videos, audio clips, missives, rocket launchings, celestial seasonings, etc.

As I’ve told many of you along the trail, if I didn’t think the material was special and worth fighting for I wouldn’t waste my time or anybody else’s with all of this. But in my heart of hearts, I believe in what we’re doing now and can’t wait for you to hear it.

So please join us on this mission. We can use all the help and support we can get!

Heartfelt thanks for all your love and faith and enthusiasm all these years, as we take the next step on this voyage!

Sending love and best to all!

Willie