Jon Favreau Writing and Executive Producing Live Action Star Wars Series

The Star Wars universe is expanding, whether you like it or not…it’s happening. Lucasfilm and Disney announced today that Jon Favreau will be writing and executive producing a live action Star Wars TV series that will launch on Disney’s upcoming app platform. So start saving your money, you’re going to need to pay for yet another subscription for something. That is, if you even care about this news. The untitled Star Wars live-action series does not yet have a release date yet.



Jon Favreau was originally up for the The Force Awakens job, which obviously went to JJ Abrams. He has played roles in both the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, not to mention he’s a big fan of the SW universe. To me, as a huge Star Wars fan, it seems like now the universe of Star Wars is getting saturated with the newest trilogy, 2 more trilogies, the Star Wars story movies, I’m sure more cartoon series and now this. I’m sure there will be more series announced soon as well. I’m hoping at least, that the series and new trilogies don’t come out right on top of each other so people are sick of Star Wars. I’m going to hold out on judgments until more info or some type of trailer is released.

Jon told StarWars.com: