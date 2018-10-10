Episode 24: (TV Shows & Themes Vol. 1)
Featured, Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 10th, 2018
Episode 24 of the ReadJunk Podcast is all about TV Songs and themes. It could be a theme song, a song I heard in an episode of a show and things like that. This is Volume 1 so obviously there will be a lot more episodes like this in the future. I got a great batch of bands that have had their music in shows so have a listen below or download/subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Podbean, Stitcher, etc.
- Alabama 3 – Woke Up This Morning (The Sopranos)
- Tommy James & The Shondells – Crystal Blue Persuasion (Breaking Bad)
- The Scrantones – The Office Theme (The Office)
- Stereophonics – Long Way Round (Long Way Round)
- Grinderman – Palaces Of Montezuma (Fear the Walking Dead)
- The National – The Rains of Castamere (Game of Thrones)
- The Pogues – Body of an American (The Wire)
- Young Dubliners – Father’s Son (Madigan Men)
- The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go (Stranger Things)
- The Smiths – I Don’t Owe You Anything (Girls)
- Madness – One Step Beyond (Freaks & Geeks)
- Handsome Family – Far From Any Road (True Detective)
- Johnny Cash – It’s All Over (The Walking Dead)
- Jace Everett – Bad Things (True Blood)
- The Minutemen – Corona (Jackass)
- Elvis Presley – Little Less Conversation (Las Vegas)
- Valley Lodge – Go (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)
- Joe Strummer – It’s A Rockin’ World (South Park)
- Supergrass – Alright (How I Met Your Mother)
- The Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (The Simpsons)
- Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized (21 Jump Street)
- Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Impression that I Get (Friends)
- Jimmy Cliff – Many Rivers to Cross (Daredevil)
- Bob Marley and The Wailers – Three Little Birds (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Slim Smith & The Uniques – My Conversation (Lost)
- The Lonely Island – Natalie’s Rap – (Saturday Night Live)
- The Muppet Show Theme (The Muppet Show)
- Eric Idle – Money Song (Monty Python’s Flying Circus)
- Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin (Luke Cage)
- Arthur Alexander – Anna (Go to Him) (Married with Children)
- The Doobie Brothers – Takin’ It To The Streets (What’s Happening)
- Clannad – Robin (The Hooded Man) (Robin of Sherwood)
- The Cranberries – Linger (Don’t Trust The B—- in Apt 23)
- Rogue Wave – Eyes (Heroes)
- Colin Hay – Overkill (Scrubs)
- The Alternate Routes – The Future’s Nothing New (Burn Notice)
- Mat Kearney – Nothing Left To Lose (Jericho)
- Phil Collins – Take Me Home (Mr. Robot)
- The Shins – A Comet Appears (Chuck)
- Live – Overcome (The Shield)
- The White Buffalo – Come Join The Murder (Sons of Anarchy)
- Luciano Michelini – Frolic (Curb Your Enthusiasm)