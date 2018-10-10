Episode 24: (TV Shows & Themes Vol. 1)

ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 24 (TV Songs & Themes Vol. 1)

Episode 24 of the ReadJunk Podcast is all about TV Songs and themes. It could be a theme song, a song I heard in an episode of a show and things like that. This is Volume 1 so obviously there will be a lot more episodes like this in the future. I got a great batch of bands that have had their music in shows so have a listen below or download/subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Podbean, Stitcher, etc.

  1. Alabama 3 – Woke Up This Morning (The Sopranos)
  2. Tommy James & The Shondells – Crystal Blue Persuasion (Breaking Bad)
  3. The Scrantones – The Office Theme (The Office)
  4. Stereophonics – Long Way Round (Long Way Round)
  5. Grinderman – Palaces Of Montezuma (Fear the Walking Dead)
  6. The National – The Rains of Castamere (Game of Thrones)
  7. The Pogues – Body of an American (The Wire)
  8. Young Dubliners – Father’s Son (Madigan Men)
  9. The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go (Stranger Things)
  10. The Smiths – I Don’t Owe You Anything (Girls)
  11. Madness – One Step Beyond (Freaks & Geeks)
  12. Handsome Family – Far From Any Road (True Detective)
  13. Johnny Cash – It’s All Over (The Walking Dead)
  14. Jace Everett –  Bad Things (True Blood)
  15. The Minutemen – Corona (Jackass)
  16. Elvis Presley – Little Less Conversation (Las Vegas)
  17. Valley Lodge – Go (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)
  18. Joe Strummer – It’s A Rockin’ World (South Park)
  19. Supergrass – Alright (How I Met Your Mother)
  20. The Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (The Simpsons)
  21. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized  (21 Jump Street)
  22. Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Impression that I Get (Friends)
  23. Jimmy Cliff – Many Rivers to Cross (Daredevil)
  24. Bob Marley and The Wailers – Three Little Birds (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  25. Slim Smith & The Uniques – My Conversation (Lost)
  26. The Lonely Island – Natalie’s Rap – (Saturday Night Live)
  27. The Muppet Show Theme (The Muppet Show)
  28. Eric Idle – Money Song (Monty Python’s Flying Circus)
  29. Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin (Luke Cage)
  30. Arthur Alexander – Anna (Go to Him) (Married with Children)
  31. The Doobie Brothers – Takin’ It To The Streets (What’s Happening)
  32. Clannad – Robin (The Hooded Man) (Robin of Sherwood)
  33. The Cranberries – Linger (Don’t Trust The B—- in Apt 23)
  34. Rogue Wave – Eyes (Heroes)
  35. Colin Hay – Overkill (Scrubs)
  36. The Alternate Routes – The Future’s Nothing New (Burn Notice)
  37. Mat Kearney – Nothing Left To Lose (Jericho)
  38. Phil Collins – Take Me Home (Mr. Robot)
  39. The Shins – A Comet Appears (Chuck)
  40. Live – Overcome (The Shield)
  41. The White Buffalo – Come Join The Murder (Sons of Anarchy)
  42. Luciano Michelini – Frolic (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

