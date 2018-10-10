Episode 24: (TV Shows & Themes Vol. 1)

Episode 24 of the ReadJunk Podcast is all about TV Songs and themes. It could be a theme song, a song I heard in an episode of a show and things like that. This is Volume 1 so obviously there will be a lot more episodes like this in the future. I got a great batch of bands that have had their music in shows so have a listen below or download/subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Podbean, Stitcher, etc.



Alabama 3 – Woke Up This Morning (The Sopranos) Tommy James & The Shondells – Crystal Blue Persuasion (Breaking Bad) The Scrantones – The Office Theme (The Office) Stereophonics – Long Way Round (Long Way Round) Grinderman – Palaces Of Montezuma (Fear the Walking Dead) The National – The Rains of Castamere (Game of Thrones) The Pogues – Body of an American (The Wire) Young Dubliners – Father’s Son (Madigan Men) The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go (Stranger Things) The Smiths – I Don’t Owe You Anything (Girls) Madness – One Step Beyond (Freaks & Geeks) Handsome Family – Far From Any Road (True Detective) Johnny Cash – It’s All Over (The Walking Dead) Jace Everett – Bad Things (True Blood) The Minutemen – Corona (Jackass) Elvis Presley – Little Less Conversation (Las Vegas) Valley Lodge – Go (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) Joe Strummer – It’s A Rockin’ World (South Park) Supergrass – Alright (How I Met Your Mother) The Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (The Simpsons) Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized (21 Jump Street) Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Impression that I Get (Friends) Jimmy Cliff – Many Rivers to Cross (Daredevil) Bob Marley and The Wailers – Three Little Birds (The Handmaid’s Tale) Slim Smith & The Uniques – My Conversation (Lost) The Lonely Island – Natalie’s Rap – (Saturday Night Live) The Muppet Show Theme (The Muppet Show) Eric Idle – Money Song (Monty Python’s Flying Circus) Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin (Luke Cage) Arthur Alexander – Anna (Go to Him) (Married with Children) The Doobie Brothers – Takin’ It To The Streets (What’s Happening) Clannad – Robin (The Hooded Man) (Robin of Sherwood) The Cranberries – Linger (Don’t Trust The B—- in Apt 23) Rogue Wave – Eyes (Heroes) Colin Hay – Overkill (Scrubs) The Alternate Routes – The Future’s Nothing New (Burn Notice) Mat Kearney – Nothing Left To Lose (Jericho) Phil Collins – Take Me Home (Mr. Robot) The Shins – A Comet Appears (Chuck) Live – Overcome (The Shield) The White Buffalo – Come Join The Murder (Sons of Anarchy) Luciano Michelini – Frolic (Curb Your Enthusiasm)