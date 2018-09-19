ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 21 (Sea Shanties & Pirate Songs)
AHOY! It’s September 19th and you know what that means, it’s Talk Like a Pirate Day! To get yourself in the mood, I gathered up a bunch of sea shanties and pirate-themed songs. Or just songs about sailing, boats and other things similar to being a pirate. So annoy your family members or coworkers with talking like a pirate today and enjoy this episode of shanties and pirate songs, Saavy?
Playlist:
- Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life For Me)
- Mad Caddies – Weird Beard
- Tom Waits – Singapore
- Great Big Sea – Captain Kidd
- The Pogues – South Australia
- Sex Pistols – Friggin’ in the Riggin
- The Real McKenzies – Mainland
- Jud Conlon Chorus – A Pirate’s Life
- Flogging Molly – Seven Deadly Sins
- Captain Tractor – The Last Saskatchewan Pirate
- The Greenland Whalefishers – Punk Shanty
- John C. Reilly – My Son John
- Gaelic Storm – Heart of the Ocean
- Bear McCreary – Black Sails Main Theme
- The Pirate Flags – Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of Rum
- Loudon Wainwright III – Good Ship Venus
- Running Wild – Under Jolly Roger
- Alestorm – Drink
- Swashbuckle – Walk The Plank
- Spongebob Squarepants Theme Song
- Crystal Eyes – Waves Of War
- RUMAHOY – Forest Party
- Authority Zero – Drunken Sailor
- The Vandals – Pirates Life
- The Dreadnoughts – Gintlemen’s Club
- The Rumjacks – Down with the Ship
- Key & Peele – Pirate Chantey
- The Aquabats – Captain Hampton and the Midget Pirates
- Jamons – Ska Pirate
- The Ballad of Gilligan’s Isle
- The El Conquistadors- Ballad Of Captain Morgan
- Deal’s Gone Bad – Shiver Me Timbers
- Oysterband – Sail On By
- Fiddler’s Green – The Mermaid
- Pirates Charles – Rye Whiskey
- Liam Clancy – Yarmouth Town
- Allen Robertson – Blow The Man Down
- Ahead To The Sea – Sing with The Sirens
- Face to Face – Popeye the Sailor Man Theme
- Hans Zimmer – He’s A Pirate
Next week’s episode will be all new music for Septemner so be sure to check that out next week (Tues or Weds probably).