ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 21 (Sea Shanties & Pirate Songs)

AHOY! It’s September 19th and you know what that means, it’s Talk Like a Pirate Day! To get yourself in the mood, I gathered up a bunch of sea shanties and pirate-themed songs. Or just songs about sailing, boats and other things similar to being a pirate. So annoy your family members or coworkers with talking like a pirate today and enjoy this episode of shanties and pirate songs, Saavy?



Playlist:

Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life For Me) Mad Caddies – Weird Beard Tom Waits – Singapore Great Big Sea – Captain Kidd The Pogues – South Australia Sex Pistols – Friggin’ in the Riggin The Real McKenzies – Mainland Jud Conlon Chorus – A Pirate’s Life Flogging Molly – Seven Deadly Sins Captain Tractor – The Last Saskatchewan Pirate The Greenland Whalefishers – Punk Shanty John C. Reilly – My Son John Gaelic Storm – Heart of the Ocean Bear McCreary – Black Sails Main Theme The Pirate Flags – Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of Rum Loudon Wainwright III – Good Ship Venus Running Wild – Under Jolly Roger Alestorm – Drink Swashbuckle – Walk The Plank Spongebob Squarepants Theme Song Crystal Eyes – Waves Of War RUMAHOY – Forest Party Authority Zero – Drunken Sailor The Vandals – Pirates Life The Dreadnoughts – Gintlemen’s Club The Rumjacks – Down with the Ship Key & Peele – Pirate Chantey The Aquabats – Captain Hampton and the Midget Pirates Jamons – Ska Pirate The Ballad of Gilligan’s Isle The El Conquistadors- Ballad Of Captain Morgan Deal’s Gone Bad – Shiver Me Timbers Oysterband – Sail On By Fiddler’s Green – The Mermaid Pirates Charles – Rye Whiskey Liam Clancy – Yarmouth Town Allen Robertson – Blow The Man Down Ahead To The Sea – Sing with The Sirens Face to Face – Popeye the Sailor Man Theme Hans Zimmer – He’s A Pirate

Next week’s episode will be all new music for Septemner so be sure to check that out next week (Tues or Weds probably).