ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 21 (Sea Shanties & Pirate Songs)

AHOY! It’s September 19th and you know what that means, it’s Talk Like a Pirate Day! To get yourself in the mood, I gathered up a bunch of sea shanties and pirate-themed songs. Or just songs about sailing, boats and other things similar to being a pirate. So annoy your family members or coworkers with talking like a pirate today and enjoy this episode of shanties and pirate songs, Saavy? 

Playlist:

  1. Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life For Me)
  2. Mad Caddies – Weird Beard
  3. Tom Waits – Singapore
  4. Great Big Sea – Captain Kidd
  5. The Pogues – South Australia
  6. Sex Pistols – Friggin’ in the Riggin
  7. The Real McKenzies – Mainland
  8. Jud Conlon Chorus – A Pirate’s Life
  9. Flogging Molly – Seven Deadly Sins
  10. Captain Tractor – The Last Saskatchewan Pirate
  11. The Greenland Whalefishers – Punk Shanty
  12. John C. Reilly – My Son John
  13. Gaelic Storm – Heart of the Ocean
  14. Bear McCreary – Black Sails Main Theme
  15. The Pirate Flags – Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of Rum
  16. Loudon Wainwright III – Good Ship Venus
  17. Running Wild – Under Jolly Roger
  18. Alestorm – Drink
  19. Swashbuckle – Walk The Plank
  20. Spongebob Squarepants Theme Song
  21. Crystal Eyes – Waves Of War
  22. RUMAHOY – Forest Party
  23. Authority Zero – Drunken Sailor
  24. The Vandals – Pirates Life
  25. The Dreadnoughts – Gintlemen’s Club
  26. The Rumjacks – Down with the Ship
  27. Key & Peele – Pirate Chantey
  28. The Aquabats – Captain Hampton and the Midget Pirates
  29. Jamons – Ska Pirate
  30. The Ballad of Gilligan’s Isle
  31. The El Conquistadors- Ballad Of Captain Morgan
  32. Deal’s Gone Bad – Shiver Me Timbers
  33. Oysterband – Sail On By
  34. Fiddler’s Green – The Mermaid
  35. Pirates Charles – Rye Whiskey
  36. Liam Clancy – Yarmouth Town
  37. Allen Robertson – Blow The Man Down
  38. Ahead To The Sea – Sing with The Sirens
  39. Face to Face – Popeye the Sailor Man Theme
  40. Hans Zimmer – He’s A Pirate

Next week’s episode will be all new music for Septemner so be sure to check that out next week (Tues or Weds probably).

