Bite Me Bambi – “Hurry Up and Wait”

Record Label: Self-Released

Genre: Ska/Punk

Band Link: bitemebambi.com/

Bite Me Bambi rocks the Orange County ska punk much like their predecessors in Save Ferris, Dance Hall Crashers or Chase Long Beach. “Hurry Up and Wait” is the latest EP release from the female-fronted rudies.



Clocking in at 6 songs and a little under 20 minutes, the EP manages to reel you in, get you to dance and then causes you to rinse and repeat a few times. The songs are fun, full of energy and snark and are catchy as hell.

I don’t want to lump Bite Me Bambi into one particular ska subgenre but they absolutely have the third wave Orange County sound but mixed with some two tone, soul and jazz and punk. They manage to sound fresh all the while paying homage to the ghosts of third wave’s past.

Bottom Line: “Hurry Up and Wait” is a great introduction to the band and will tide you over until a full-length release

Notable Tracks: Crazy, Strippers on A Sunday, Carried Away

