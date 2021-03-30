Bite Me Bambi Premiere New Single “Like That”

Cali ska band Bite Me Bambi premiered a new single and music video for a song called “Like That.” It’s a really amusing music video and a fun song as well. I’m not just saying that because i’m afraid Tahlena will burn my car down.



The video was directed by Chris Grau, Choreography by Kimmay Evans and the dancers were Tahlena Chikami, Kimmay Evans, Eileen Kay Cho, and Dominique J. Pompa. It’s the band’s first single of 2021 but be sure to check out their EP from last year called Hurry Up and Wait.