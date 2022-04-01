Genre: Singer/Songwriter

Record Label: Precipitous Records (rel. April 15)

Dulcet tones commence on “Melody and Jack,” thus rather befitting the song’s name. “The Money” feels like about five styles in search of a song, but thankfully then comes “Yarddogs/Morning Dew” with Mark Hallman on backup, in a sweet yard-spinnger of a tune.



“None of Us Are Free” is reminiscent of Paula Cole or perhaps even Fiona Apple, as is the following “Indian Hill, Ohio, 1967,” which has much to say about a rather troubling time in that burg. “Lady of the Harbor” is another winner, as is album-closer “This Is Water.”

Notable Tracks: This Is Water, None of Us Are Free, Yarddogs/Morning Dew

Overall Rating: