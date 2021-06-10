Tape Waves – “Bright”

Record Label: Emotional Response

Tape Waves (Kim and Jarod Weldin) hail from South Carolina and have a soothing dream pop / shoegaze sound that I have grown to love over the years. Bright is the band’s 4th full-length studio album and makes me want to go back and listen to their previous 3 albums.



When I heard their single “Tired,” also the first track on the album, I was hooked in. Dream pop and shoegaze bands are hit or miss with me but Tape Waves are a hit. The dream-like vocals and light guitar/drums playing makes this something to listen to late at night, at least that’s what I love about this type of music. Either driving at night, sitting on the computer at night, reading a book, just chillin’, etc. It has that kind of vibe to it.

Others have compared the band to Mazzy Star, Cocteau Twins and Best Coast but I also think of The Primitives a little, as well as newer dream pop band Star Tropics. Even the harmonizing parts of the vocals from Kim have a Dolores O’Riordan feel to them, at least in terms of the slower, more subtle songs from the Cranberries. Doesn’t hurt to be compared to those bands and artists. The next 2 tracks “Invisible Lines” and “Get Back” deliver more upbeat, echoey sounding songs that I really enjoy. There are some slower tempo songs on here as well, but those tracks don’t bog down the album at all. More ominous and subtle than slow, if that makes any sense at all.

The music is simplistic but that’s what makes it great in my opinion. The style and songs blend together so that you’ll listen to the entire album without realizing you finished it. Check out a song or two to see if the band is your thing, but I loved this album!

Bottom Line: Excellent dream pop/shoegaze that makes me want to hear more!

Notable Tracks: Tired, Invisible Lines, Get Back, Waiting for the Night

