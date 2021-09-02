The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (4k Ultra HD + Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hopper

Written By: Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy, Phillip Murphy

Directed By: Patrick Hughes

Studio: Warner Bros

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which was an entertaining action comedy flick that was over the top. So naturally, the sequel is even more over the top, messy plot and script but I still laughed throughout the movie.



The sequel picks up after the first one, with bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) traumatized from his experience with hitman Darius Kincaid. He tries to clear his head and go on vacation, but it’s short lived when Darius’s wife Sonia (Salma Hayek) asks for his help. Things happen when they rescue Darius, and end up in the hands of Interpol, who enlist their help to take down terrorist Aristotle Papadopoulos (Antonio Banderas). It’s all a bit silly trying to explain more of this plot so just watch it since it probably won’t make much sense when watching it either.

I enjoyed the first movie but didn’t think it really warranted a sequel all that much. This was still enjoyable but it was definitely a mess of a movie. Story was all over the place, the action was a bit too jolty and the CGI felt like it was on a budget not normal for an action movie. Scenes where they filmed in front of a green screen were very noticeable and some of the action was very cartoony. I’m all for cursing but this movie felt a bit excessive for the sake of being over the top vulgar. Salma was screaming and cursing MOTHER FUCKER every other line. I guess she had to compete with Samuel L. Jackson. Speaking of screaming, besides Salma, it seemed like everyone was told to just shout their lines at each other while mindless action was happening around them. Did they film this during the pandemic because could be one reason why this is subpar despite the great cast.

I thought Ryan Reynolds was funny, but I guess it depends on your level of how much you like him or not. He tends to do the same style in every movie. Funny enough, I’m watching a Scrubs episode right now and he’s in it doing the same thing. I tend to like his movies and his delivery so I didn’t mind most of his scenes. I’m sure some won’t like it or think he’s trying to force jokes. Antonio Banderas played the cartoony villain well. I guess this was the first time he and Salma have been in a movie together in awhile? Puss in Boots or Once Upon a Time in Mexico? For the most part, this movie is pretty forgettable and not worth seeing if you really, really enjoyed the first movie. I laughed and enjoyed parts but it was all over the place.

If you get the 4k or Blu-ray, there’s a few extras on here like featurettes Ryan, Sam, Salma: One F’d Up Family, Gone Soft: The New Michael Bryce , Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: #stuntlife, On the Set of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and a Gag Reel. The extras were decent and I particularly liked Ryan, Sam, Salma: One F’d Up Family and the Gag Reel the most. Can never go wrong with a gag reel, especially one featuring this cast that’s for sure.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has it’s funny moments, a good cast but in the end, it’s a mess of a movie. The plot is thin, there’s way too much screaming and even too much cursing, which is saying a lot from me. The action wasn’t the greatest but I think the only thing that saves this movie is the amusing banter between the characters. At least I laughed several times throughout the movie, even at the bad CGI cartoonish action stuff. It felt like Michael Byrce was Wile E Coyote in this movie with what happened to him. Overall, this one is forgettable and maybe it’s worth a watch when you’re bored on a rainy weekend day.

