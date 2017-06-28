A Bad Moms Christmas Red Band Trailer Has Arrived

It’s almost July, time to post something about Christmas already! A Bad Moms Christmas restricted/ red band trailer has arrived and it looks funny! If you enjoyed the first movie starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, looks like more of the same except it’s during Christmas. No sign of Christina Applegate though. Hopefully this movie holds up well because I need to add new Xmas movies to watch every year.



A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

The movie will be out on November 3rd and also stars Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Jay Hernandez, Wanda Sykes, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, Oona Laurence. It is directed and written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore again.