Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tale No Tales Full Trailer Is Here
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 2nd, 2017
I know everybody wants more Pirates of the Caribbean and Jack Sparrow. No? Oh ok, well another one is coming out Memorial Day and it looks entertaining at least. I liked all the movies that have come out, the last 2 not as much as the first two. I’m sure this one will get murdered by critics but will probably make some decent money at the box office. At least you seem to think it might but you never know, maybe people are sick of Jack Sparrow?
We know Orlando Bloom is back in some form, but no Keira Knightley. At least with the young people in the movie, they seem to be clones of them although I’m assuming the young guy Henry is Will Turner’s son? The special effects don’t exaclty look complete yet, especially those last few scenes in the trailer. Also, are we to assume to this in the last Pirates movie with Jack Sparrow? It says “final adventure.” Maybe this will be the last Pirates movie for Barbasso at least (seems like he will die…again). Captain Salazar seems like a better villain than Blackbeard was. And studios seem to be getting confident with making actors younger with CGI. It’s a bit distracting. But time will tell Memorial Day weekend! Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26, 2017 in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D!
Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” also stars Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, Stephen Graham as Scrum, David Wenham as Scarfield and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa.
Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg are directing “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. The executive producers are Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo, Jr. and Brigham Taylor. Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” drops anchor in U.S. theaters on May 26, 2017.