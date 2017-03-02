Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tale No Tales Full Trailer Is Here

I know everybody wants more Pirates of the Caribbean and Jack Sparrow. No? Oh ok, well another one is coming out Memorial Day and it looks entertaining at least. I liked all the movies that have come out, the last 2 not as much as the first two. I’m sure this one will get murdered by critics but will probably make some decent money at the box office. At least you seem to think it might but you never know, maybe people are sick of Jack Sparrow?



We know Orlando Bloom is back in some form, but no Keira Knightley. At least with the young people in the movie, they seem to be clones of them although I’m assuming the young guy Henry is Will Turner’s son? The special effects don’t exaclty look complete yet, especially those last few scenes in the trailer. Also, are we to assume to this in the last Pirates movie with Jack Sparrow? It says “final adventure.” Maybe this will be the last Pirates movie for Barbasso at least (seems like he will die…again). Captain Salazar seems like a better villain than Blackbeard was. And studios seem to be getting confident with making actors younger with CGI. It’s a bit distracting. But time will tell Memorial Day weekend! Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26, 2017 in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D!