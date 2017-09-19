Watch The Music Video For Sweet Little Machine’s “Monsters”

I just found out about this band from Sheffield, UK called Sweet Little Machine and was blown away by their extremely catchy pop punk songs. If this band doesn’t get huge, I’ll eat my hat. They have an EP called Monsters, and will be released on October 6th. They premiered a music video for the title track and you can watch that below.



The band will be opening every night on the forthcoming ‘Fireball – Fuelling The Fire’ Tour in October 2017 playing alongside Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag and Mad Caddies each night, with London modern reggae torch-bearers The Skints also recently added as very special guests to the Liverpool and Sheffield dates. Why don’t I live in England again?

Fireball – Fuelling The Fire 2017 Tour with Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag, Mad Caddies + Sweet Little Machine plus local support from:

11.10.17 O2 Ritz Manchester – Everyone and Anyone

12.10.17 O2 Academy Bristol – Tree House Fire (SOLD OUT)

13.10.17 O2 Academy Leicester – Last Edition

15.10.17 O2 Academy Leeds – Eat Defeat

16.10.17 O2 Forum Kentish Town – River Jumpers

17.10.17 O2 Forum Kentish Town

18.10.17 O2 Academy Newcastle – Death to Indie

19.10.17 O2 Academy Glasgow – Lost In Stereo

20.10.17 O2 Academy Liverpool – Meet The Robots *

21.10 17 O2 Academy Sheffield – FRANK GRIMES AND THE DISASTERS *

*The Skints will appear instead of Anti-Flag on these dates