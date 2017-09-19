Watch The Music Video For Sweet Little Machine’s “Monsters”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 19th, 2017
I just found out about this band from Sheffield, UK called Sweet Little Machine and was blown away by their extremely catchy pop punk songs. If this band doesn’t get huge, I’ll eat my hat. They have an EP called Monsters, and will be released on October 6th. They premiered a music video for the title track and you can watch that below.
The band will be opening every night on the forthcoming ‘Fireball – Fuelling The Fire’ Tour in October 2017 playing alongside Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag and Mad Caddies each night, with London modern reggae torch-bearers The Skints also recently added as very special guests to the Liverpool and Sheffield dates. Why don’t I live in England again?
Fireball – Fuelling The Fire 2017 Tour with Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag, Mad Caddies + Sweet Little Machine plus local support from:
11.10.17 O2 Ritz Manchester – Everyone and Anyone
12.10.17 O2 Academy Bristol – Tree House Fire (SOLD OUT)
13.10.17 O2 Academy Leicester – Last Edition
15.10.17 O2 Academy Leeds – Eat Defeat
16.10.17 O2 Forum Kentish Town – River Jumpers
17.10.17 O2 Forum Kentish Town
18.10.17 O2 Academy Newcastle – Death to Indie
19.10.17 O2 Academy Glasgow – Lost In Stereo
20.10.17 O2 Academy Liverpool – Meet The Robots *
21.10 17 O2 Academy Sheffield – FRANK GRIMES AND THE DISASTERS *
*The Skints will appear instead of Anti-Flag on these dates
Growing up as kids of the ’00s in Sheffield with a penchant for all things American rock, the band comfortably straddle the line between pop, punk and rock, as front man Alex Lantrua-Kissack explains of their sound: “There’s definitely a huge new wave of pop punk coming out of the UK at the moment, but when we’re writing we like to keep it simple and kind of old school – poppy,catchy and easy to sing along to. It’s what we grew up with in our teenage years so we all had those routes into music.”
A remarkably well-crafted and realised collection of radio-ready pop rock, the young quartet channel the best of the likes of Green Day, Fall Out Boy, You Me At Six and A Day To Remember – packed with singalong choruses and heavy on the melody, it’s a polished and honed approach that’s seen them garner support from the likes of Rock Sound, UPSET, Discovered Magazine, Punktastic, Kerrang! Radio and more.
Since winning the overall competition last year, the band have been on an incredible journey which has seen them go from local shows to playing sold out gigs across the country on tours with the likes of Don Broco, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Patent Pending and Wheatus.