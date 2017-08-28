Watch The Super Troopers 2 Teaser Trailer Right Meow!

The long awaited Broken Lizard sequel to Super Troopers will be coming out on, of course, 4/20/18 and the teaser trailer popped online this morning too! It’s just a quick scene of the cast, playing a gag on Rabbit and then a quick funny scene with them dressed up like Mounties. Can’t wait to watch the goofy movie!



Just like the first movie and other Broken Lizard movies, it’s directed by and stars Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske and Kevin Heffernan. Plus, there’s also Brian Cox, Marisa Coughlan, and some new cast members like Lynda Carter, Rob Lowe, Emmanuelle Chriqui and others. The movie will be out April 20th via Fox Searchlight Pictures.