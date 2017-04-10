Watch The Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer Now!

Thor: Ragnarok will forever be known as the movie Thor gets a haircut. Or it might be that I’ll finally really enjoy a Thor movie. The teaser trailer premiered this morning and it looks like a lot of fun! Plus, it’s the One True Goldblum in it!



We’ve known for a bit that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will be in the movie, and we get that glimpse at the end. Cate Blanchett appears to be playing the villain of the movie, and looking great with black hair! Jeff Goldblum looks like he’s dressed as some 80s new wave musician and saying Goldblum-y things. Plus the movie looks like it will actually be funny, especially when you got What We Do in the Shadows’ Taika Waititi directing it. And don’t worry folks, Loki is in there again being a badass like he usually is.

The movie will be out November 8th and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.