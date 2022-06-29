Broken Bells Premiere New Single “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…”

Photo by Shervin Lainez & Nikki Fenix. Image provided by PR

Broken Bells, Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) and James Mercer (The Shins) are back with the first song from their third full-length album, Into The Blue, coming soon via AWAL.



They have only released 2 full-length albums and some singles as well so i’m particularly looking forward to a full-length album! They released their first single from the album called “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” which you can listen to on all platforms, as well as the music video.

More details about the new album will be announced soon!