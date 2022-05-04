Disney Premieres Official Trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi / Disney+. Image taken from trailer.

Happy Star Wars Day / May the 4th! We already got awesome teaser, now we get and even more awesome trailer with more footage! Some glimpses at some new characters and…some old ones. This looks so damn good, I can’t wait to watch this!



Love the new shots of Obi-Wan kicking some ass, having to use stuff besides a lightsaber for a change. The new characters look interesting, based on the Clone Wars and Rebels show I’m assuming. As much as I love the Mando series, this FEELS like Star Wars because of the familiar characters and space scenes. Granted the Mando and Boba Fett series have stuff in space and other worlds, it’s mostly Tatooine. I’m sure this will have plenty of that too. Whatever, I’m tired. This is, hopefully, going to be a great series!

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.