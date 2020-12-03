Long Beach Dub Allstars Release Lyric Video for “Easy”

Long Beach Dub Allstars are back with a brand new lyric video for “Easy,” Featuring Tippa Lee. The track appears on Long Beach Dub Allstars recently released self-titled album, which was recorded with producer Cameron Webb (NOFX, Mad Caddies) at his facility Maple Studios in Santa Ana, CA.



It’s been 15 years since Long Beach Dub Allstars disbanded, but in 2016 the group continued their path of musical evolution and the legacy they started with Sublime. Now, after this lengthy hiatus, the Long Beach Dub Allstars have returned with their first new music in nearly two decades with a new album “Long Beach Dub Allstars”.

Celebrating family, the ones they’ve lost, and each other on their upcoming self-titled album, the Long Beach Dub Allstars have returned with a back to basics approach. The new album is 10 tracks deep and harnesses the feel-good vibrations and the SoCal musical roots of the band’s past, as the band puts everything into one musical melting pot of Reggae, Ska, Dub, Hip Hop, and Punk. The album takes the listener through a range of emotions with good-times anthems like “Tell Me”, while paying tribute to fallen friends and family on “Owen Brothers”, addressing the current level of gun violence that plagues America on “Youth”, or frontman Opie Ortiz reflecting on the passing of his mother on “Dream”. Collected together, the 10 songs add to the musical legacy of the Long Beach Dub Allstars and prove that these musical professors have honed in on their musical chops during their time out of the spotlight.