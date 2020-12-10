David Hasselhoff Goes Metal with CueStack
Music News | By Bryan ReadJunk on Dec 10th, 2020
David “Mitch Buchannon” Hasselhoff (besides Jeff Goldblum) has gone metal with a new side 2-man project called Cuestack. The Hoff premiered the song “Through the Night” today, and you can watch the video below as well. Cuestack’s debut album Diagnosis:Human will be released in 2021.
“Through the Night” is available digitally on Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes Music and Apple Music.
Fans of this unique collaboration can also get the extended “Through the Night” Box Set, a Digipak CD featuring a retro synthwave remix by Beartooth singer and mastermind Caleb Shomo, as well as an unplugged version and two additional CUESTACK songs. The Box Set also contains a unique poster, gym bag, autograph card and baseball cap. “Through the Night” is available for physical purchase at the official CUESTACK webshop at http://cuestack.com/shop.
The collaboration between the Austrian duo and the TV idol started in 2018 and what seemed like an impossible idea slowly turned into a reality. The ultimate goal was to create a metal project with the most-watched man on TV, showing the world his heavy side. Hasselhoff recorded the track with CUESTACK in 2019 in Vienna, where they also shot this epic music video together. CUESTACK conjured up a dystopian Sci-Fi world in the music video for “Through the Night,” continuing the cinematic style that was established with this year’s first single “Transhuman Generation.”