David Hasselhoff Goes Metal with CueStack

David “Mitch Buchannon” Hasselhoff (besides Jeff Goldblum) has gone metal with a new side 2-man project called Cuestack. The Hoff premiered the song “Through the Night” today, and you can watch the video below as well. Cuestack’s debut album Diagnosis:Human will be released in 2021.



“Through the Night” is available digitally on Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes Music and Apple Music.