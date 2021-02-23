The Dropkick Murphys Announce New Album “Turn Up That Dial”

The Dropkick Murphys have announced this morning that they will be releasing a new album called Turn Up That Dial. It will be released worldwide on April 30th 2021 and pre-orders are now available. You can pre-save from streaming platforms too, which I guess is a thing now.



You can listen to their newest single called “Middle Finger” below:

Besides that, the band will be performing live via live stream again, this time on St Patrick’s Day, March 17th! You’ll be able to watch the stream FREE and donate at DKMstream.com. More info about it at their Facebook events page.

7pm BOSTON

4pm SAN FRANCISCO

11pm LONDON

12am BERLIN

10am SYDNEY