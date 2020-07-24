Jon Snodgrass Releasing New Album “Tace” on October 9th

Singer/songwriter Jon Snodgrass has been keeping busy but he announced today that he will be releasing a new album called Tace. It will be released on October 9th via A-F Records and Hometown Caravan.



This album features a lot of friends including: Stephen Egerton (Descendents, ALL), Karl Alvarez (Descendents, ALL), Marko DeSantis (Sugarcult), Zach Blair (Rise Against, GWAR, The Drakulas) Neil Hennessy (The Lawrence Arms, The Falcon), Joey Cape (Lagwagon, Bad Astronaut), Stacey Dee (Bad Cop/Bad Cop), Mikey Erg (The Ergs, The Chris Gethard Show), Mark Bronzino (Iron Reagan), Jason Livermore (Wretch Like Me, Drag The River, Bill The Welder), and Derek Zanetti (The Homeless Gospel Choir) among others.

All the links to pre-order and all that stuff can be found here.

You can hear the first single called “Renaissance Man” right under this lovely sentence:



Tracklisting:

1. Re My One Week Song

2. Renaissance Man

3. Bad New Lands

4. Footage

5. Backstage

6. Don’t Break Her Heart

7. BoysIIem

8. 1-2-3-4

9. The Sequel

10. Perfect Match

11. Indoor Outdoor Type

12. Go Baseball

13. Tace