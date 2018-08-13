Larry And His Flask New Album The Remedy Out October 12th

Larry And His Flask will be releasing their new album on October 12th via Xtra Mile Recordings. The album is called The Remedy and it’s their first album in over 5 years! We already announced they are playing the area, so check out those dates here.



The band also released the album’s lead single and title track, which can be streamed now on below & at Bandcamp. You can also pre-order the album at Xtra Mile’s store.

The Bend, OR-based band is more than the sum of its parts: Jamin Marshall, Ian Cook, Andrew Carew, Jesse Marshall and Kirk Skatvold have formed something fresh and unique, cherry-picking some of the best elements of multiple genres to create a high energy gut-punch of a sound, that somehow remains sweet and harmonious.

Hailing from the Pacific Northwest in the eastern shadow of the Cascade mountain range, the landscape seems to flow into their music like the many rivers that crisscross their native territory. After getting their start in 2003 as a blood, sweat and beers punk ensemble, they cut their teeth all across the U.S. and Canada and along the way, found their calling as a folk/rock, bluegrass, gypsy jazz/swing monster.

2010 saw the start of a string of solid releases; beginning with a self-titled EP, 2011’s All That We Know, 2012’s Hobo’s Lament and 2013’s By The Lamplight. Those collections have taken them on tours all around the globe, capturing audiences from Honolulu to Holland and everywhere in between. A notoriously raucous live band, Larry And His Flask have always seemed to deliver the best of both worlds: an output of melodic, engaging records and a maelstrom of a live performance.

2018 marks the return of the band after a short hiatus – Jamin moved to a small island in the Caribbean, Andrew went into construction, Ian became a father two twins – and judging from the material that comprises their forthcoming album, This Remedy, they’re all the better for it.

“We have all learned to get along better. Our time apart has calmed us down a bit and we have all grown up a lot,” Jamin says of the past five years the band was on hiatus. “Personally, my outlook is much more focused on the broad picture now. Whereas in the past I was just focused on getting drunk and going crazy at the show. It was a night to night kind of life. But now I have a long term goals, a wonderful girlfriend and two dogs. I think we are ready to take this band seriously, write great music and put on a fun show every night.”

This Remedy continues Larry And His Flask’s mastery of breaking down the barriers and blurring the lines between genres to create a signature sound all their own, while retaining every ounce of jubilation and sing-along power they’ve become loved for. They’ll be hitting the road in support of the new record this fall, starting with a European run and picking up right where they left off without missing a single note.