New Model Army announce new album ‘Unbroken’

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

New Model Army just released a new live album and now Unbroken has been announced. The new studio album will be released on January 26th, 2024 via earMUSIC. The album was written and recorded over a long period of time, with the process interrupted by both the delayed 40th Anniversary shows and the recent Sinfonia live orchestral project.You can pre-order here.



The band commented:

We were writing and recording ideas in our own studio from mid-2021 and had already decided early on that our number one choice to mix it would be the legendary Tchad Blake. The album sounds like us, but different again, and it has been beautifully mixed – full-on, dynamic and musical.

Tchad Blake also commented about the album:

Not much hits me as genuine these days, but New Model Army hits it for me. Wonderfully recorded and produced by themselves, mixing this album felt like a gift. Here’s hoping lots of people feel the same way about listening to it.

UNBROKEN TRACKLISTING

First Summer After

Language

Reload

I Did Nothing Wrong

Cold Wind

Coming Or Going

If I Am Still Me

Legend

Do You Really Want to Go There?

Idumea

Deserters

New Model Army have also announced their UK and European tour dates for early 2024 with shows starting on February 27th. The tickets will be available for sale starting Nov. 3rd.

Tour Dates:

Feb 27 – Roadmender, Northampton, UK

Feb 28 – Effenaar, Eindhoven, NL

Feb 29 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, FR

Mar 1 – Transbordeur, Lyon, FR

Mar 2 – Mascotte, Zurich, CH

Mar 4 – Muhle Hunziken, Bern, CH

Mar 5 – Backstage, Munich, DE

Mar 6 – Wuk, Vienna, AT

Mar 7 – A38, Budapest, HG

Mar 8 – Kwadrat, Krakow, PL

Mar 9 – Palladium, Warsaw, PL

Mar 11 – B90, Gdansk, PL

Mar 12 – Tama, Poznan, PL

Mar 13 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, DE

Mar 15 – Valand, Gothenburg, DK

Mar 16 – Katalin, Upsala, SE

Mar 17 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm, SE

Mar 18 – Plan B, Malmo, SE

Mar 20 – Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg, DE

Mar 21 – Fabrik, Coesfeld, DE

Mar 22 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt, de

Mar 23 – Garage, Saarbrucken, DE

Mar 24 – LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart, DE

Mar 26 – Turbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen, DE

Mar 27 – Hedon, Zwolle, NL

Mar 28 – Het Depot, Leuven, NL

Mar 29 – Tivoli, Utrecht, NL

Mar 30 – Trabendo, Paris, FR

Apr 10 – Tavastia, Helsinki, FI

Apr 11 – Lutakko, Jyvaskyla, FI

Apr 18 – Opium, Dublin, IE

Apr 19 – Mandela Hall, Belfast, NI

Apr 20 – The Garage, Glasgow, UK

Apr 21 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK

Apr 23 – Junction, Cambridge, UK

Apr 24 – The 1865, Southampton, UK

Apr 25 – Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Apr 26 – Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

Apr 27 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

May 11 – Roundhouse, London, UK

All tour info and ticket links: https://www.newmodelarmy.org/tour