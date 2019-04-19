Pepper Premiered New Single “Warning” Featuring Stick Figure & Touring The US This Summer

Pepper dropped a new single called “Warning:” featuring Stick Figure via LAW Records. The new song premiered Sirius XM’s The Joint and is available everywhere you stream music (you can listen to it below). The band will be playing a bunch this summer with Iration, including Stone Pony Summer Stage on May 11th in Asbury Park, and then on July 19th at Pier 17 in NYC (although there is another show that’s happening then too).



For the band, “Warning” is a perfect representation of our sound, instead of being something that was relevant to us a year ago, it’s POTENT!!!” It reflects Pepper’s sonic sensibilities and their signature “dub” sounds, clashing in a synergistic style. They continue, “it really is resetting the bar for our music, we’ve been a band for over 20 years now and all of a sudden everything seems brand new, that’s a fuckin warning if I’ve ever heard one!” “Warning” was produced by Stick Figure, engineered by Johnny Cosmic, and record at both Kona Town Recording & Great Stone Studios. Reflecting back on the process Pepper recalls, “Working with Stick Figure and Jonny Cosmic led us to places musically we never would have gone on our own, you get set in your ways inevitably. So right away we were at a different starting point than normal, out of our comfort zone ready to grow,” they continue, “the recording process was very different than past releases, the end result sounds like us condensed down to our purest form.”

Tour Dates:

APR 19 FRI – Days on the Green Festival (April 19-20), Phoenix, AZ

APR 20 SAT – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with Stick Figure, Steel, Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra, Morrison, CO

APR 21 SUN – Aggie Theatre with The Movement, Fort Collins, CO

APR 24 WED – Villa Hispana, Albuquerque, NM

APR 26 FRI – Stubb’s BBQ, Austin, TX

APR 27 SAT – South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

APR 28 SUN – Brewster Street Ice House, Corpus Christi, TX

APR 30 TUE – Joy Theater, New Orleans, LA

MAY 2 THU – Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL

MAY 3 FRI – Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL

MAY 4 SAT – Club LA, Destin, FL

MAY 5 SUN – The Loft, Atlanta, GA

MAY 9 THU – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

MAY 10 FRI – The NorVa, Norfolk, VA

MAY 11 SAT – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

MAY 12 SUN – Roxian Theatre, Mckees Rocks, PA

MAY 15 WED – Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH

MAY 16 THU – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

MAY 17 FRI, The Crofoot, Pontiac, MI

MAY 18 SAT – The Rave / Eagles Club, Milwaukee, WI

MAY 19 SUN – Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO

MAY 21 TUE – The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, CO

MAY 22 WED – Animas City Theatre, Durango, CO

MAY 25 SAT – California Roots Festival, Monterey, CA

JUL 11 THU – Diamond ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK

JUL 12 FRI – Slowdown, Omaha, NE

JUL 13 SAT – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

JUL 14 SUN – House of Blues Chicago, Chicago, IL

JUL 17 WED – Saranac Matt Brewing Co, Utica, NY

JUL 18 THU – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

JUL 19 FRI – Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, New York, NY

JUL 20 SAT – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

JUL 21 SUN – MECU Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

JUL 23 TUE – Big Chill Beach Club, Bethany Beach, DE

JUL 25 THU – House of Blues Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, SC

JUL 26 FRI – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

JUL 27 SAT – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL

JUL 30 TUE – House of Blues Houston, Houston, TX

AUG 2 FRI – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

AUG 16 FRI – Big Sky Brewing Co, Missoula, MT

AUG 17 SAT – Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, ID

AUG 18 SUN – Britt Festival Pavilion, Jacksonville, OR

AUG 21 WED – Marymoor Park, Redmond, WA

AUG 23 FRI – Montbleu Resort, Stateline, NV

AUG 24 SAT – Mandalay Bay Beach, Las Vegas, NV