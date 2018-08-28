Pilfers Touring with Rehasher For A Few Days In October

Pilfers are touring with Rehasher for a few days in October. Before that starts, Pilfers will be playing on Rocks Off Cruise boat with Goldfinger on September 14th in NYC. You can get tickets for that here. The Tour with Rehasher will start in Chicago at Reggie’s Music Joint on October 3rd. They will be playing The Saint in Asbury Park, NJ on October 6th as well. Tickets go on sale August 31st!



Tour Dates:

10/3 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Music Joint

10/4 – Detroit, MI @ PJs

10/5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Smiling Moose

10/6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

10/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

And a little bit more info on the Goldfinger show:

